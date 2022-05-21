Teachers for classes 4-9 to receive training in Spoken English for 2 days

CHENNAI: Chennai: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Saturday announced that it has launched a Spoken English programme for teachers handling classes between classes 4 to 9. A press note from SCERT requested the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) principals, Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) and District Educational Officers (DEOs) to identify DIET English faculty, Block Resource Teacher Educator (BRTE), BT Assistance (English) and second grade teachers to act as Key Resource Persons (KRPs) at district level. It also directed all DIET faculty, BRTEs and teachers to take the online test before 2 pm on Sunday (May 22). KRPs will be shortlisted by May 23. The SCERT has also planned to conduct State-level training. The finalised list will be sent to the concerned department on May 24, post which the selected faculties will have to attend training to be held on May 30 and 31, added the note.