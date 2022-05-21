Bike-borne duo escapes with delivery boy's courier bag with pricey phones

CHENNAI: A bike-borne duo escaped with the courier bag of a delivery boy when the latter had gone to deliver a consignment at doorstep in Mugalivakkam on Friday. However, Mangadu police when contacted said that they were yet to register an FIR despite the CCTV footage of the incident going viral on social media on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon when the victim Jai Shankar of Malayambakkam, who works for a private courier service, reached Gurunathar Street at Pattammal Nagar to deliver a parcel. When he returned to the bike after the delivery, he found the courier bag containing parcels to be delivered at different places including brand-new phones among other items missing.

Shocked Jai Shankar checked the CCTV footage in the neighbouring house and found out that two men on a bike spotted the bike with the courier bag parked alone and took a U-turn to steal the bag.

Even as Jai Shankar has lodged a complaint, Mangadu police are yet to register an FIR and when contacted, police personnel said that they were combing the CCTV footage from the locality. However, the bike-borne duo seems to be infamous among the residents as they have spotted them escaping with the steel top covers of water sumps in the locality as police turn a blind eye on such crimes.