Youth on two-wheeler knocked down by unidentified vehicle, killed

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old youth died in a road accident allegedly after an unidentified vehicle knocked him down at Ambattur on Friday. The unidentified vehicle sped away after the accident. The victim, Santhosh of Kodungaiyur, was travelling on a bike along the Madhavaram-Tambaram highway on Friday morning. When he neared the Ambattur Telephone Exchange, an unidentified vehicle that was close behind him, knocked him over. Due to the impact, Santhosh was thrown off the vehicle and died on the spot. Ambattur Traffic Police reached the spot and recovered the body, which was sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem. A case was registered and an investigation is on to identify the vehicle and driver.