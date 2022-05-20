Water supply to hit in north Chennai

CHENNAI: Water supply to some areas in north Chennai would be affected from Monday morning, as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) has decided to take up interconnection works on Madhavaram Milk Colony Road.

In a press release, the water manager said that interconnection work at the road for the construction of the Madhavaram Metrorail underground station.

"The piped water supply from Puzhal Water Treatment Plant will not be available from 8 am on Monday to 4 am on Tuesday in areas like Vinayagapuram, Ponniammanmedu in Madhavaram zone, Kodungaiyur, Erukkanchery, Perambur (part), Vyasarpadi, Patel Nagar, Old Washermenpet, New Washermenpet and Korukkupet in Tondiarpet zone, Perambur (part) and Pulianthope (part) in Thiru Vi Nagar zone," the release added.

Metrowater water requested the residents to store an adequate amount of water in advance, and contact 8144930903 (for Madhavaram zone) and 8144930904 (for Tondiarpet zone) and 8144930906 (for Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone) to get lorry water.