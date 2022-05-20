Tough guidelines to rein in builders flouting norms

CHENNAI: With the local bodies including the Greater Chennai Corporation lacking established guidelines to take action against unauthorised and deviated buildings, the State Housing and Urban Development Department has commenced a process to frame guidelines so that the local bodies could rely upon.

An official said there is a set of guidelines for Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) based on which the planning authority acts against the unauthorised and violated buildings. The guidelines have been framed based on Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971 to streamline the measures against illegal construction.

“There are no certain guidelines for Chennai Corporation. Action against unauthorised buildings are being taken based on the provisions of the Act. If there is a set of guidelines, the action against unauthorised buildings will become faster, “ the official added.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Corporation has intensified checks against building plan violations since January. The civic body issued planning permission approvals to 2,705 buildings between January 1 and April 30. After issuing the planning permission approvals, the civic body has instructed local engineers to inspect the buildings at the plinth level for violations. During the inspections, the civic body identified more than 500 buildings were being constructed by contravening the approved plan. Of the identified buildings, stop-work notices have been issued to 467 buildings, while lock and seal notices have been issued to 66 buildings.

“We have instructed the building owners to place boards showing details such as approved plan, setback area, floors and other details. Also, applicants who are waiting for plan approval for more than 30 days can approach us directly,” said Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner.