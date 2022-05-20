'Reporter's Diary' Cops use Don to guide police boys club members

CHENNAI: To prevent kids and youth with disadvantaged backgrounds from being misguided into illegal activities and to make them law-abiding citizens, Greater Chennai Police have been grooming them through their police boys and girls clubs across the city.

They are provided with an atmosphere that does not divert their attention from studies and opportunities to ace their skills in sports and other co-curricular and extra-curricular activities. Students of police boys and girls clubs have been making it big in sports arena and making headlines.

However, city police do not seem to want the system to be so rigid and plain and have added some entertainment quotient as well. About 150 wards of such clubs in Pulianthope police district were treated to an exclusive screening of the Don movie at a theatre recently.

While police normally detest movies promoting such titles for obvious reasons, they might have felt okay with this one starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead since the movie is said to be about a youth who wants to shine in the career he is passion about.

From the pictures shared by cops, it is clear that the kids enjoyed the movie, and probably took home the message police wanted them to — stay positive and chase your passion.— Venkadesan S, Chennai

(P.S. This scribe has not watched the movie yet

and this write-up should not be mistaken for a positive review of the same)