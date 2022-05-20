Police arrests father for killing his two daughters

TRIGGER WARNING: The following content may cause emotional distress.

CHENNAI: Police arrested a father who killed his two daughters by smashing their heads with a wooden log in Sriperumbudur on Friday.

The accused Govindaraj of Chinna Madurapakkam near Oragadam in Sriperumbudur was a daily wage worker. Police said Govindaraj who was addicted to liquor would not go to the job properly and his wife who works in a private factory was looking after the family and the children. The couple had three daughters and a son. Police said last month the second daughter who was 14-years-old committed suicide in the house as she would not bear the torture of the drunk father.

Even after that incident Govindaraj continued to consume liquor every day and fight with his wife and children. On Friday the two children Nandini (16) and Deepa (9) were alone at home. Police said around 1 pm Govindaraj came home in an inebriated condition and two daughters argued with their father and asked him to quit drinking. Govindaraj who lost his temper took a wooden log and smashed both the children to death.

On hearing the cries the neighbours who rushed to the spot caught Govindaraj and handed him to the Oragadam police station. The police who investigated the spot found there were nail prints on the bodies of the children and their bangles were broken.

The police have registered a case and sent the bodies for post-mortem and further investigation is on to find whether Govindaraj misbehaved with them.