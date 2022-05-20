Pillion riders must also wear helmet from Monday, says police

CHENNAI: The city traffic police will be strictly implementing helmet rule on motorcycle riders and pillion riders from Monday onwards. In four and half months, 98 two-wheeler riders / pillion riders were killed in road mishaps in the city, police noted.

On analysis of two wheeler accident cases from the period from January, 1, 2022 to May 15, 2022 also reveals that 841 victims have sustained injuries. Out of which 80 motorcycle riders and 18 pillion riders lost their lives, and 714 Motorcycle riders and 127 pillion riders were injured riding without wearing a helmet.

Hence in order to control and reduce accidents police have decided to conduct a special drive from Monday to ensure that all two-wheeler riders and pillion riders comply with the helmet rule, police said on Friday.

It may be noted that death in two wheeler accidents has increased by 107 per cent to 6,223 in 2021 from 2,997 in 2020. Almost 38 per cent (2,410 deaths) of the total two-wheeler fatalities in Tamil Nadu occurred due to the non-wearing of helmets.