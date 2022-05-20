OPS demands to bring temporary staff in CMWSSB to the govt payroll

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Pannerselvam urged the DMK government to convert temporary employees at Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) into permanent staff.

"It was reported that at present about 2,000 temporary employees were working in CMWSSB for more than ten years and currently, they were getting their salaries from CMWSSB only," the AIADMK leader pointed out in a statement.

Panneerselvam alleged that since the DMK government had shifted the CMWSSB temporary employee's salary distributions to a private organization, the staff in that department, who was in the services for more than one decade, are in fear that they would be converted into on parmanent contract basis.

Extending his party's support to the demand of CMWSSB temporary employees, who have staged several protest demonstrations, the deputy opposition leader of the House condemned that they were shifted to contract employees.

"The protesters also say that the state government is appointing new staff in CMWSSB and also taking departmental action against the persons, who were demanding to fulfill their issues", he claimed.

Panneerselvam alleged that DMK had made several poll promises assuring that the issues related to temporary staff working on various boards including TN Aids Control Board and in Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) will be addressed, but the assurances are now ignored, OPS said demanding job regularisation of temporary CMWSSB staff.