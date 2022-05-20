No Vadagalai hymns in Kanchi temple, HC passes interim injunction

CHENNAI: A vacation bench of Madras High Court on Friday passed an interim injunction against the order of a single judge allowing the Vadagalai section devotees of Kancheepuram Varadarajaperumal Temple to recite hymns praising their guru and Nalayira Dhivyaprabandham during the Brahmotsavam festival.

“The registry is directed to place all the connected matters after summer vacation along with present writ appeals after obtaining approval from the Chief Justice of Madras HC. Till such time all the notices and the recent single judge order related to the prayers shall be kept in abeyance,” the bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Justice GK Ilanthirayan observed.

The judges passed the direction on hearing a writ appeal filed by T A Renganathan, a representative of Thengalai section devotees.

The petitioner challenged the order passed by the single judge on May 17, directing the executive trustee of Kancheepuram Sri Varadaraja Perumal temple to allow the Vadagalai sections to sit in the second and third row to recite Sri Ramanuja Dayapathram once the Thenagalai sections are completing their turn of reciting salutations to their guru.

“As per the rules and decrees awarded by the court in 1910 and 1963, the Thengalai sect only has the rights to recite Sri Saila Dayapathram, Naalaaiyira Dhivyaprabandham, and Manavaala Maamunigal Vaazhithirunaamam. Apart from this, no other mantras or hymns should be chanted in the temple. The order passed by the single judge is against the 300-year-old tradition and court orders. The verdict should be set aside,” the petitioner pleaded.

The petitioner further noted that Sri Ramanuja Dayapathram and Vedanta Desigar Vaazhi Thirunaamam should not be recited in the temple.