Murder in Aminjikarai: Two surrender in court

Police said two of the suspects, identified as Chandrasekhar and Rohit, surrendered in Kallakuruchi court and were sent to jail. “They will be taken into police custody for a detailed enquiry, ” police said.

The video of Arumugam being attacked and the gang members hacking him to death on the road has gone viral on Friday on social media.

The deceased Arumugam of Chetpet ran a finance company in Anna Nagar and he was murdered when he was on his way to the office from home in a two-wheeler with his worker named Ramesh. Four men on two bikes intercepted Arumugam near Pulla Avenue and hacked him with machetes even as vehicles were passing by.