Minor fire in Kodungaiyur dump yard

CHENNAI: Less than a month after a major fire in the Perungudi dump yard affected normal life in nearby areas, the Kodugaiyur dump yard in the north Chennai caught fire on Friday forenoon.

Residents near the Kodungaiyur dump yard said that the fire caught at the northern side of the landfill and smoke surrounded Ezhil Nagar and Netaji Nagar. When asked, N Mahesan, chief engineer (solid waste management) of Chennai Corporation, said that the fire was a minor one and it was contained within a few hours.

"Fire engines from nearby fire stations and water tanker lorries were deployed to contain the fire. The fire was due to high temperature," he added.

On the other hand, members of the Ever Vigilant Citizens Welfare Association urged the civic body to remove the dump yard from north Chennai. "Garbage generated from across the city is dumped in Kodungaiyur. Due to this, residents around the dump yard are suffering, " a member said.

On April 27, a portion of the Perungudi dump yard caught fire and it took three days for the Chennai Corporation and the fire department to contain the fire. When compared to the Kodungaiyur fire on Friday, the Perungudi fire is bigger with around 15 acres affected.