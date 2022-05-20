Car spare parts unit gutted by fire in Oragadam

CHENNAI: A car spare parts manufacturing factory was gutted by fire in Oragadam on Thursday night.

A car spare parts manufacturing unit is located in SIPCOT in Oragadam near Sriperumbudur.

On Thursday, the factory closed due to maintenance work and only 15 staff were inside the factory that night. Police said at midnight the factory caught fire and soon the staff tried to control the fire using the fire extinguisher but their efforts went in vain.

Meanwhile, all the staff came out of the factory and informed the fire services. The fire and rescue team from Sriperumbudur, Oragadam and Kancheepuram rushed to the spot and doused the fire after two hours.

Police said goods worth many crores were gutted in the fire and a short circuit in the wiring had triggered the fire. The Oragadam police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.