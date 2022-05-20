Boy dies in freak accident

CHENNAI: In a freak accident, a 15-year-old boy died while travelling with his father on a two wheeler after protruding an iron rod, used to lock the rear side of a mini truck, pierced his throat at Thiruporur on Friday morning.

The deceased boy was identified as N Nishanth, 15, a resident of Thiruporur. He was travelling with his father Venkatesan, mother and uncle. Nishanth was made to sit leaning in the front, as he was obstructing the view of his father.

At Thiruporur, Venkatesan decided to overtake the mini truck, but after noticing a car coming from the opposite direction decided not to overtake the vehicle and slowed down his vehicle.

“In order to slow down the vehicle he applied brakes, when his vehicle rammed into the mini truck. The iron rod protruding out pierced the throat of the boy, who was seated in the front,” said the police. In the impact, all four fell down.

The boy died on the spot due to excessive bleeding while others escaped with minor injuries. Sadras police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence and rash driving.