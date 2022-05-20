Another elderly man killed, body transported to Ranipet; cops after son

CHENNAI: A man allegedly killed his father and chopped the body into pieces in Valsaravakkam before transporting it in a drum to Ranipet, where he disposed it. Police came to know about it after daughter of the deceased lodged a missing complaint at Valsaravakkam police station on Thursday.

The deceased was indentifed as Kumaresan, 80. Police are now looking for his son Gunasekharan, who is the main suspect in the case . The police has started the investigation based on a complaint from Kanchana, daughter of Kumaresan.

During the probe police came to know that Gunasekharan had buried his father's chopped body in Kaverippakam in Ranipet.

"When the police went to make enquiries at the house of Kumaresan, they could only see blood stains there. This led to a detailed probe in which it was found that Gunasekharan had taken the body pieces in a drum and buried it in Kaverippakam" police sources said adding that Gunasekharan is absconding now.

Property dispute could be the motive behind the murder, police said.

