AE commits suicide in North Chennai Thermal Power station

CHENNAI: A grade-II assistant engineer at the North Chennai Thermal Power Station allegedly died by suicide on Thursday. The deceased was identified as K Harikrishnan.

A suicide note found said that he was reportedly under severe stress in work place. I was not able to spend time with my family due to work pressure, he said in the note.

His body was found on the second floor of the power plant on Friday morning. On Thursday afternoon, the deceased’s wife tried to contact him over the phone. As he failed to respond she became suspicious and later lodged a missing complaint at the Minjur police station.

On Friday morning, the police found his body. The body was sent to Ponneri Government Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.