Slight surge in Covid cases in TN; 23 cases in Chennai alone

CHENNAI: With a slight surge in the number of cases of Covid, 42 cases were reported in the State on Thursday. Chennai alone recorded 23 cases. The total number of cases in the State reached 34,54,764.

While five cases were reported in Chengalpattu, three cases were recorded in Tiruvallur. Two cases each were recorded in Coimbatore and Kancheepuram.

As many as 15,486 samples were collected in the past 24 hours and the overall TPR stood at 0.2 per cent. Chennai recorded a TPR of 1.1, reporting highest and 0.7 per cent TPR in Cuddalore.

No deaths were reported and the death toll remained at 38,025. As many as 41 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 34,16,417.