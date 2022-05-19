Ma Su inaugurates 14 dialysis machines at Saidapet govt hospital

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated 14 dialysis machines at the Saidapet Government Hospital on Thursday. The machines have been set up at a cost of Rs. 2.5 crore by the Rotary Club at the hospital.

He announced that the hospital is likely to get a new building at a cost of Rs. 40 crore that will have about 200 beds for the patients. Meanwhile, a new centre will also be built at the hospital to provide healthcare facilities to the pregnant woman.

Talking about the dedicated Covid hospital unit at the King Institute in Guindy, he said that it was constructed to be used as the Institute of Ageing and was changed to a Covid facility during the pandemic. However, we are in discussions with the Union Health Ministry officials on changing it back to the Institute of Ageing and it is expected to be started again in a month.

He said that the multi-super speciality hospital being constructed at the King Institute campus in Guindy is going on in full swing. The 1,000 bed facility is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 230 crore on 4.89 acres of land. We are trying to complete the work so that the hospital facilities can be provided to the people at the earliest, he said.

In response to the questions on inadequate doctors and staff at the Omandurar Government General Hospital, the Health Minister said that the facility has adequate number of doctors and staff members. Meanwhile, in the State, there is an overall vacancy of about 4,000 healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and other staff members and the Medical Recruitment Board will be filling the same in the coming days.

He further said that the NEET coaching centers are being operated throughout the State and students are undertaking the coaching on a regular basis.