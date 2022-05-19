Kidney from non-relative: Panel to decide

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State authorisation committee to decide on a representation of a 27-year-old youth who wants to replace his kidney with one donated by his family friend. “The petitioner, along with the attendee, is at liberty to appear before the authorisation committee at 1 pm on May 20 along with relevant documents and the respondent Committee is directed to scrutinise them and decide on merits by law and communicate the decision to the petitioners at about 7 pm in the day itself,” Justice SM Subramaniam held. The judge passed the order on disposing of a plea filed by Sanjay Simon, a resident of Coonoor in The Nilgiris. “I am undergoing dialysis thrice a week. Though I applied for a transplant as a family friend came forward to donate her kidney, the committee did not allow saying she is not a blood relative,” the petitioner said.