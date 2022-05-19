Household items gutted as e-scooter battery blasts in Sholinganallur

CHENNAI: In yet another incident of thermal runaway, a house was gutted in Sholinganallur after an e-bike's battery caught fire while being charged on Wednesday.

Fortunately, the bike's owner and his family members escaped unhurt as they woke up to the blast of the battery and ran out of the house.

Police said that the bike belongs to one Eswaran, a cook, who has been living with his wife and children in the rented house for the last three years.

On Tuesday night, Eswaran reached home after work and removed the battery from his e-bike to charge it.

Around 1.30 am, Eswaran heard the sound of a blast and noticed fire spreading to house from the e-bike battery that was burning.