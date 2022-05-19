Helmetless student killed, friend critical as bike rams car in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man died and his friend was admitted to a hospital in critical condition as their bike hit a car from behind in Koyambedu in the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased Vichu Sivasthove of Karnataka and his friend Nimeesh Narayan Masar (23) of Karnataka were students of a private music institution in Arumbakkam and the accident happened around 2.40 am when they were returning to their rented house in Vadapalani by bike after attending a birthday party.

Under the newly-inaugurated Koyambedu flyover, a car going in front of them allegedly suddenly took right to make a U-turn and Vichu Sivasthove who drove the bike and did not anticipate the car's move hit the car.

In the impact, both of them fell on the road and suffered grievous head injuries. They were rushed to the nearby hospital, but Vichu Sivasthove was declared brought dead.

Nimeesh has been undergoing treatment in a critical condition.

Koyambedu traffic investigation police registered a case and arrested the car driver identified as Nandakumar of Tiruverkadu.

Police said that none of them were under the influence of alcohol, but the bike riders did not wear a helmet.

Further investigation is on.