Easterly winds keeping city’s pollution level within limits

CHENNAI: With Chennai experiencing easterly wind, resulting in air quality levels coming down, the pollution level in city was recorded as within the permissible limit of 60 microgram/m3 for the last two weeks. However, a change in wind pattern is likely to bring about a surge in pollution level.

The city witnessed atmospheric circulation from the beginning of May. From morning, denizens experience southerly wind, and after a few hours by noon, the sea breeze sets in, bringing pollution down. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality level in the city improved throughout this month.

The pollution level of PM 2.5 recorded on Wednesday in Alandur is 34 microgram/m3, Manali 36 microgram/m3, Arumbakkam 29 microgram/m3, and Perungudi 14 microgram/m3, which is considered to be good/satisfactory, with pollution posing little or no risk. Similarly, the previous week pollution was within the permissible limit, where Manali and Alandur reported 59 micrograms/m3 each, Arumbakkam 57 microgram/m3, and Perungudi 49 microgram/m3.

On May 4, the city witnessed a declining trend in air pollution, of which Manali had 60 microgram/m3, Perungudi 51 microgram/m3, Alandur 47 microgram/m3, and Arumbakkam 45 microgram/m3.

When contacted, a senior TNPCB official said, “Due to change in weather conditions, there was a decline in air pollution level for the past few weeks. However, if the temperature surges, it is expected to increase again.”

The air quality index on TNPCB’s official website was not functional for at least six months. Attributing it to server problem, an official said NIC is looking into the matter.