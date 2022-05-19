Day 4 of protest: Metrowater contract workers yet to get salaries

CHENNAI: While the sit-in protest of Metro water contract workers continued for fourth day, protesting workers lamented that they are yet to receive salaries for the month of April.

A protesting worker said that most of the workers - those who are protesting as well as working - are yet to get salaries. "We are working under contractors and each of the 200 wards have different contractors. Some contractors paid their workers before the protest. But after the commencement of the protest, none of the contractors has paid workers," he added.

Around 700 contract workers, who are working in Metrowater as drivers of jet rodding vehicles, desilting vehicles and others on a temporary basis started a protest in front of the Metrowater head office in MRC Nagar on Monday.

Even though the officials held a few rounds of talks with the workers, no amicable decision taken as the workers are firm on their demand.

The workers also alleged that officials forcefully retrieved the keys of jet rodding vehicles and desilting vehicles from the protesting drivers saying that they have been terminated from service.