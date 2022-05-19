Cops arrest man who killed friend over money in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 40-year-old man who killed his friend in a drunken brawl in Chengalpattu on Thursday.

The accused Ramesh of Oratti village in Chengalpattu was doing paddy wholesale business. Police said for the past two years Ramesh was buying paddy from Paulraj (45) of Kallakurichi and both of them were friends.

Ramesh had to pay Rs 1 crore to Paulraj and was delaying the payment citing various reasons. Police said Paulraj came to Chengalpattu for business work and was staying in Ramesh's house.

On Wednesday night, both of them were consuming liquor in the house and during that time Paulraj argued with Ramesh over the pending money and attacked and abuse him verbally. Ramesh who lost his temper took a towel and strangled Paulraj to death.

In the morning, Ramesh who realised that he had killed his friend in a drunken brawl went to the Oratti police station and surrendered.

Later the police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH and Ramesh was arrested and sent to prison.