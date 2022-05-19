Close storm water drains, urge Ambattur residents

CHENNAI: The public urged civic authorities to close completed storm water drains at Kallikuppam Service Road in Ambattur, which is filled with plastic waste.

Local residents said that ever since the work was commenced, the stretch had been posing danger to the pedestrians and motorists. The elderly and two-wheelers had slipped into the open drain.

“The storm water drain work was completed a few months ago, but it remains open from then. People throw waste inside the drains and local body authorities neither clean the structure nor close it. During the rains, blockage is something common in the locality due to the poorly maintained drains,” said R Ganesh, a resident of Ambattur.

He added that though complaints have been raised to the civic authorities, they are yet to act on the issue. Mosquito breeding and garbage stagnation is another issue plaguing the locals.

“We are experiencing rains for the last few days and when there is water stagnation the public won’t know there is an open pit in this locality,” said M Vishwa, who owns a shop at Kallikuppam Service Road.

“The major reason for construction of storm water drain is to prevent flooding during the monsoon season. However, due to the blockage of garbage, if there is inundation, there is no use of the drain.

Authorities should act before some mishap occurs and this is a serious civic hazard in the locality,” he added.

When contacted, a senior official at Ambattur Zonal Corporation ensured that the storm water drains would be closed soon.