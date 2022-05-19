A squad that has got your back

To strengthen the bond and to continue having meaningful conversations with the moms of The Hue Squad, Aparna organised a pampering session for the moms with fun-filled games, food, nail studio, and a group-talk session.

Talking about how it was attending an event dedicated to mothers, Moina Memon, Founder, Mommy Mojo, says, “It was nice knowing that there are a group of people who understand us because we are all travelling in the same boat. It certainly is very difficult to balance both work and home and this session was a stressbuster. I don’t find the time to do my nails. So when I saw the nail studio I was so excited.” “Seeing the response we got, we are definitely going to make this a frequent affair. We want mothers to benefit from this and get all the pampering they deserve,” Aparna says.