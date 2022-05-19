A squad that has got your back

CHENNAI: The Hue Squad, a 6-month-old online parenting community by actor turned educator and entrepreneur, Aparna Bharani Pillai of Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan fame, aims to empower and connect new parents with relevant and appropriate parenting tips given by experts. “I founded The Hue Squad because I believe by empowering the parent we empower the child. Parents will be able to provide a holistic and wholesome environment for the child only if they are at peace with themselves,” she says.
Parents part of The Hue Squad discuss various parenting perspectives by sharing real-life experiences which are both relatable and fun. These meetings offer interesting takeaways in the sense that parents get an insight as to how other parents deal with their children. “During the pandemic we conducted online meetings for the moms to unwind and relax. As an educator, I also gave tips to keep the children engaged in a fun and academic way. Many mothers were overwhelmed with the pressure at work and also trying to cater to the needs of their children. The mothers would let out steam by talking about work, how their day went, and discuss other matters. We became a family, supporting each other through everything,” says Aparna.
To strengthen the bond and to continue having meaningful conversations with the moms of The Hue Squad, Aparna organised a pampering session for the moms with fun-filled games, food, nail studio, and a group-talk session.
Talking about how it was attending an event dedicated to mothers, Moina Memon, Founder, Mommy Mojo, says, “It was nice knowing that there are a group of people who understand us because we are all travelling in the same boat. It certainly is very difficult to balance both work and home and this session was a stressbuster. I don’t find the time to do my nails. So when I saw the nail studio I was so excited.” “Seeing the response we got, we are definitely going to make this a frequent affair. We want mothers to benefit from this and get all the pampering they deserve,” Aparna says.