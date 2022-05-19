19-year-old hacked to death by trio in Korukkupet

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old boy was hacked to death by a three-member gang in Korukkupet on Wednesday night and R K Nagar police have secured the suspects.

The deceased Rahul of the same locality, a school dropout, was returning home from work when the three youngsters surrounded him at Hari Narayanapuram around 9 pm and hacked him to death before fleeing the spot.

On information, R K Nagar police rushed to the spot and sent Rahul's body for post-mortem examination.

A hunt was launched for the suspects and three persons were picked up from their hide out in the wee hours of Thursday.

Inquiries revealed that they murdered Rahul since he allegedly refused to buy them tablets for drug abuse. However, further investigation is to check if there is any other motive to the murder.

Meanwhile, Korattur police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of scrap shop worker. The accused Albert hit the deceased Iyappan alias Rajkumar with wooden planks in a fight for space to sleep on the Park road in Padi.