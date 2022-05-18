The method of the madness of Indie music producers

Talking about the challenges faced by the industry, he says, “The problem is trying to meet unrealistic expectations with a small and fixed budget. Representatives of a client came to me with a list of requirements and told me they wanted a jazz number. When I told them that the output they expected won’t be possible using the software I use and that I needed live instruments, they asked me to work on it using just my keyboard.”

In spite of the ignorance and stinginess of a few potential clients, many artistically-inclined youngsters are tapping their reserves of rhythm and melodies to craft a career for themselves in this heavily competitive line of work.

Ashwin Subramanian is one such braveheart who quit his corporate career six months ago to work as an independent music producer full-time. “I was at a bird sanctuary at the crack of dawn when this epiphany hit me. Seeing the birds and nature made me realise the inspiration that led poets to write about such things. I knew I could not do a 9-5 job all my life,” he says. The on-stage moniker he has adopted is Ashwathama, which means ‘immortal’ in Sanskrit. “I want my music to be immortal and the name to represent my roots.”

But the music business is anything but a cakewalk. He tells us, “It is a daily race just to survive. Earning a steady income through music is a challenge. One of the main reasons is the lack of return on investment, as musicians shell out lakhs to upgrade their high tech paraphernalia. “If clients don’t pay us fairly and on time, we can’t break even.”

Ashwin Hemanth, who has assisted well-known composers in the Tamil film industry, says, “One of the pressing issues that independent music producers face is the mentality of the clients. They think that as independent artists, we have very little to offer and can only do so much. The main issue is the budget of the project and it all boils down to that.”