SRM Arts and Science College celebrates 28th annual day

CHENNAI: SRM Arts and Science College, Kattankulathur, celebrated its 28th Annual Day on its campus.

G Suguna Singh, Superintendent of Police, Chengalpattu, was the Chief Guest of the day. Addressing the students, she appreciated the efforts put in by the college in giving quality education to the students and said that every citizen must have the spirit to serve the society.

A Bharath, IPS, was the Special Guest and he advised the students to be consistent in pursuing their dreams. R Harini, Correspondent of the College congratulated the students for their academic and sports achievements and advised the students to explore new avenues in their disciplines to create a better society.

Dr R Vasudevaraj, Principal of the College read out the annual report of the college and encouraged the students and the staff members to emulate the achievements of the college every year. Students who excelled in their studies and sports were felicitated by the special guest.

The staff members of the college who were involved in research activities were also honored. The day had an array of cultural events by the students and ended with a vote of thanks by Dr P Satheesh Babu, Head of the Department of Commerce.

Dr S Ramachandran, Deputy Director-Admin, SRM Group of Institutions, Dr D Antony Ashok Kumar, Deputy Registrar and Dr R Mohanakrishnan, Director of Sports, SRM IST were also present.