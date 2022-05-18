Route Thala row: Juvenile among 8 college students arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai police on Tuesday arrested as many as 8 students of two different colleges, including a minor in connection with three different incidents.

Kilpauk police who detained students in possession of weapons and liquor bottles on Monday arrested two students - Kishore and Prem Kumar - after investigation. Police said that both are final-year students of BA History and had mobilised students travelling from Tiruttani by train to attack the students of the same college travelling by bus from Poonamallee as there were enmity between them to prove who more powerful. Police said that Kishore was the head of students from Tiruttani and Prem Kumar was the head for students travelling from Poonamallee.

Meanwhile, Triplicane police arrested three students of the New College including a 17-year-old for attacking an MTC bus crew. The incident happened on Monday on the bus route 21 and the students who boarded bus in Royapettah and created a ruckus and attacked the bus crew on Pallavan Salai. Based on a complaint, Triplicane police registered a case and arrested Abdul Muthaleef, Lokesh and a first-year student.

Similarly, Royapettah police arrested three students of the New College after two fellow students were injured in a group clash inside the college on Monday.

The injured Hamidali Usama (22) and Abdul Rahim (21) were treated as outpatients at the Government Royapettah Hospital. On information, Royapettah police received a complaint from the victims and inquiries revealed that the clash was over recently-concluded elections for the students' body of the college.

Police said that the students who lost the elections allegedly made comments about the winning students at an inter-college event going on at the campus on Monday.

An argument erupted between two groups which ended in a fist-cuff. Police said that the students used wooden logs to attack each other and a video of the clash went viral on social media.

Police have arrested three students - Rakiyub Ahmed, Muzadiq and Umar Farooq - in connection with the incident and remanded them in judicial custody on Tuesday night.