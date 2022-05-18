Pvt school teacher booked for attacking kid with special needs

CHENNAI: A private school teacher has been booked on the charges of inflicting injuries on a six-year-old girl child with special needs.

Police after inquiring the child's mother said that the girl, who has difficulty in speaking and mild autism, was admitted at the private school for children with special needs in Perambur just a week ago.

While the classes are from 9 am to 12 noon, the girl's grandfather would wait outside the school to pick up the call every day.

On Monday, when classes were over, the school watchman allegedly informed her grandfather that the child was not feeling well. When questioned about the injuries on her hands and legs, the school management was allegedly evasive in their replies.

Based on a complaint, Sembium police registered a case against a teacher of the school and further investigation is on.