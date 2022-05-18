City

Man found dead with head smashed under Padi flyover

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was found dead with his head smashed with stones under the Padi flyover.

The deceased N Iyyapan of Villivakkam worked at a scrap shop in Padi. While his wife and children separated from him, he stayed with his siblings.

While Iyyapan did not return home on Tuesday night, passersby noticed a man with bleeding injuries under the Padi flyover in the wee hours of Wednesday and alerted police.

A team rushed to the spot and confirmed that Iyyapan was already dead. His body was retrieved and sent for post-mortem. Inquiries revealed that Iyyapan allegedly tried to misbehave with a woman and he was attacked by a few men who accompanied her.

Police have detained a few suspects in connection with the murder.

Meanwhile, CMBT police have launched a hunt for a man who pushed 47-year-old man to death inside the Koyambedu bus terminus. While the incident happened on May 12, the victim U Thangadurai of Kancheepuram district died without responding to treatment on Wednesday. Based on Thangadurai's wife complaint, police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

