How many public spaces are accessible?

CHENNAI: Ensuring complete accessibility for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the society, the department of Welfare of Differently-abled Persons is auditing the accessibility aspect in government buildings and tourist spots in the State.

Of the 970 buildings and tourist spots audited so far, accessibility infrastructure is ensured in 935 locations. Meanwhile, the government is also set to audit 62 sports stadiums under the TN Sport Development Authority.

On the occasion of Global Accessibility Awareness Day on Thursday, this reporter interacted with the officials of Welfare of Differently-abled Persons about the issue of providing accessibility to PwDs in Tami Nadu. The department under the directions of the State government has initiated various access audit programmes in lines with Accessible India Campaign, a flagship nationwide programme in achieving full accessibility.

An official with the Department of Welfare of Differently-abled Persons, said, “The nationwide programme had selected strategies to conduct access audits. However, the TN initiative to conduct audits will have more strategies thus ensuring complete accessibility for PwDs.”

As part of the State initiative, which began in December 2021, the department has access-audited 200 tourists’ spots such as Marina Beach and Vandalur Zoo, and 770 government buildings comprising of revenue divisional offices, taluk offices and block development offices with the help of 12 empanelled agencies across TN.

Department sources confirm that till date, access audit has been completed in 935 buildings, including tourist spots and the audits for remaining buildings are underway.

“For conducting access audits at 200 tourists’ spots, we have shelled out about Rs 1.20 crore. And to audit one building or a tourist spot, Rs 60,000 has been spent. After completing the access audit, we direct the concerned department to ensure accessibility in the area. Hence to execute infrastructure at one building, it requires about Rs 8-10 lakh,” explained the official.

To make sure the auditing process does not miss out on vital aspects, a six-member team of an engineer, architect, and two PwDs are employed for the programme.

Further, the team has also finished access auditing in 32 Metro stations in Chennai. A proposal has been submitted to audit 62 sports stadiums, and the work is expected to commence soon, confirm officials.

Speaking about the audit, the official said that the newly constructed buildings, to a large extent, are accessibile under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules 2017.

“Heritage buildings, temples and aged government buildings are challenging, as it is difficult to alter its structure,” said the official.

However, he added that alternatives are being considered. “For instance, a proposal for funding has been submitted to construct toilets for differently-abled persons outside Madras High Court,” he pointed out.