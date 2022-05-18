Corpn vigilance team instructed to check parks, public toilets in Chennai

CHENNAI: To ensure the proper maintenance of parks and public toilets in across the city the Greater Chennai Corporation has directed its vigilance wing to conduct checks

In his order to vigilance officer, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that the vigilance team should undertake checks in the civic body facilities and submit reports.

Apart from the checking whether parks are maintained properly by contractors and whether individuals collecting money from users illegally at public toilets, the vigilance team should also check lorry depots to prevent fuel thefts, attendance registers. The team should also check whether the public toilets are maintained hygienically.

In the wake of some conservancy workers signing their attendance registers and going home without performing their duties, Bedi instructed the vigilance wing to verify registers every day.

"The team will also verify parking management system in Marina Beach and T Nagar to check whether extra charges are collected from vehicle users," an official said.