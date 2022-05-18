Chennai Corpn takes measures to generate CSR funds

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has taken measures to generate CSR fund as a meeting has been conducted with France-based corporate firms, on Wednesday.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi met French consul general Lise Talbot Barre and representatives of JCDecaux India, TAC Economics, Sicame India, Fives India Engineering and Projects Pvt Ltd, Timac Agro India, Novotel, Citelum and Capgemini.

During the meeting, the civic body explained the foreign firms about various projects being implemented by the civic body including CITIIS (City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain) - under which Corporation schools are being improved.

Apart from the representatives of the corporate firms and officials of French consulate general, officials of AFD (Funding agency based in France).

It may be noted that the CITIIS project is being implemented using the funding assistance from AFD.