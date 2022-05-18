4 fishermen arrested by Lankan guards arrive in Chennai

CHENNAI: Four Tamil Nadu fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coastal Guards arrived at the Chennai airport on Wednesday.

The four Tamil Nadu fishermen Velayudham, Sathish, Rajakani and Visakar of Ramanathapuram who went fishing in the sea on the March were arrested by the Srilankan Coastal guards and were sent to prison for crossing the border. Later, the families of the fishermen requested the Tamil Nadu government and the Central government to take steps to release the fishermen. Chief Minister also wrote a letter to the Central government to take steps to rescue the fishermen.

Following that, in April, fishermen were released from the prison and were handed over to the Indian Embassy. Sources said there was a delay in arranging emergency visas and Covid certificates for the fishermen. On Tuesday the visa got cleared for the fishermen and they reached the Chennai airport on wee hours of Wednesday through the Air India flight. The officials from the fisheries department welcomed them and arranged transport for the fishermen to reach their native districts.