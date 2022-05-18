3rd day protest; Metro Water prepares list to initiate dept action

CHENNAI: Even as the temporary workers of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) continued their protest for the 3rd day, the water manager was preparing a list of protesting workers to take action against them. The protest has affected the public as their complaints are piling up.

About 50% of around 1,500 temporary workers have been protesting in front of the Metro Water head office in MRC Nagar for the last 3 days, demanding regularisation. With no proper food and toilet facilities, workers are upset. “We’re using toilets in nearby shops. The police are threatening us with arrest,” rued a worker.

The worker added that the Metro Water has instructed engineers to prepare a list of protestors for taking departmental action. “Due to the protest, works are affected in several parts. Engineers are appointing new workers who do not have the skill to operate machines that are used for de-clogging sewer lines,” he said.

When asked, a senior Metro Water official confirmed that the department is in a difficult situation. “Around half of the workers are protesting, and we cannot ask residents to wait on their complaints. We’re managing with the available manpower to attend to emergencies,” he said. “We request them to return, as talks are being held to convey their message.”

As the creation of new posts is a policy to be taken by the State government, he pointed out that Metro Water will send a proposal to make them permanent employees.

There are around 1,500 temporary employees in Metro Water who were working as non-muster roll (NMR) workers. Recently, they were converted into contract employees but they demand to be made permanent.