12.75 sovereigns seized from serial snatchers, 4 arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: Rajamangalam police arrested four persons for indulging in a series of chain snatching incidents and seized 12.75 sovereigns from them.

The accused were identified as R Kishore Kumar (27), V Sarath Kumar (23), X Jayakumar (24) and M Selvakumar (26) of Villivakkam.

The first three accused snatched G Thilakraj (39) Villivakkam on May 8 and based on his complaint, police launched a hunt for the suspects and traced them.Inquiries revealed that the trio along with Selvakumar snatched gold chain from another pedestrian on April 29.

He too was secured and 12.75 sovereigns were seized from the accused.

All four were remanded in judicial custody and a hunt has been launched for the absconding suspect, Jaffer.