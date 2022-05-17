Panchayat prez killed by rivals near Minjur, 11 arrested so far: Cops

Sundarapandiyan, a former vice-president of Vellivoyal Chavadi village who owns about 15 lorries, felt that Manoharan obstructed his business and decided to eliminate him.

He along with his driver Padmanabhan and relatives Aravind Kumar and Nagaraj alias 'Pambu' Nagaraj hatched a plan and paid henchmen to murder Manoharan. "On the day of the murder, the gang followed Manoharan's movements and alerted the team that was waiting with a lorry when the former started from his relative's place with family.On Vallur road, they rammed Manoharan's car and hacked him to death when he got down from the vehicle,” cops said. He was rushed to a private hospital, but was declared brought dead.Two special teams formed by Avadi Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore nabbed all the suspects and the henchmen arrested were identified as Rajkumar alias Bottle Raj, Yuvaraj alias Kili Yuvaraj, Rajesh alias Akash, Bala alias Yuvaraj, Mathu, Gopalakrishnan and K Soorya. All 11 accused were remanded in judicial custody.