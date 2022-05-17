No intention to shame PSB employees, comment misunderstood: Gurumurthy

CHENNAI: Auditor and RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy on Tuesday said that his comments on Public Sector Bank (PSB) employees were misunderstood and he has no intentions to shame them.

"I said that skilled employees of public sector banks are absorbed by private banks and while saying that some picked up selective words of mine and criticised me. I have been advocating the importance of continuation of public sector banks and the work carried out by the employees of public sector banks is enormous", said Gurumurthy, in a Tamil magazine run by him.

Recently, Gurumurthy was caught in a controversy for his comments on public sector banks in which he called the employees of the banks as "useless" in front of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a function in Chennai. Though Nirmala Sitharaman spoke highly of the bank employees she neither stopped Gurumurthy nor condemn his speech.

All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) urged the Union government to remove Gurumurthy from the RBI Board. He said that his comments were not said with the intention to hurt anyone. "My intention is to make people understand the functioning of public sector banks and if they are not understood they will become sick industries", said Gurumurthy.