Ma Su, Duraimurugan inspect sensory park for differently-abled

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the sensory park for differently-abled children in Kotturpuram along with Minister of Water Resources S Duraimurugan on Tuesday. The park was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on May 12, 2022 through video conference.

The park has a sensory play area especially built for differently-abled children. The Minister interacted with the children present in the park during his visit, which was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.23 crore.

The park also has a gymnasium to enhance the skills of children and children with developmental disabilities, walking space facility for children with bilateral coordination problems and basket swing facilities for children with cerebral palsy. The park also has facilities to allow children in wheelchairs to easily access and play in the sand area.

He said that the park has wheelchair swinging facility, basketball court facility for use by children with disabilities and regular use by athletes. It also has musical sound hoses for children with visual impairments and developmental disabilities for easy access and identification. There is a faucet telephone facility for the visually impaired and normal children to play with, and a quiet area for playing with desk chairs in the shade of a tree.

The Minister of Water Resources, Duraimurugan said that the park is equipped with sports equipment, surveillance camera equipment (CCTV) and health facilities with all the above facilities for the children to use.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian also inaugurated the Anganwadi Center Building at Ward 170 in Saidapet that was built at a cost of Rs. 30 lakh. Several other officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation along with Mayor R Priya were present at the event.