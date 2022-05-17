Literature for dummies: How to turn into a bookworm

CHENNAI: Here’s how you can inculcate reading as a part of your daily routine and also fall in love with it.

Pick novellas or poetry books:

The psychology behind picking a novella or poetry to read in the initial stages is to convince your mind that the book does not have many pages and that you will be able to complete it without feeling overwhelmed. Novellas usually have 25 chapters and can fit into any part of your day conveniently. In the case of poetry, since there is not much to grasp and there is a poetic metre, a reader new to literature will also have fun trying to interpret what the poet is trying to convey. Once a beginner finds their groove, it becomes easier from thereon.

Genres that you like:

You might be bored to death by an action movie, while a horror movie might excite you. Similarly, choosing the genre you might like in books is very important. But at the same time, it is also essential to keep your options open and explore as much as you can.

Every book has something special and different to offer.

Imagination is the key:

When you read a book try picturing the place, the characters, the sound, the smell, and each and every little detail, it will not only make the reading an experience, but it will also make the book personal. Trying to imagine the scenes in the book while reading, might seem a little distracting in the beginning, but as you keep reading, you just cannot go without picturing a particular scene in your head.

With these steps, you will definitely find it easier to read. Reading can be so much fun if you give it a shot and if you are an introvert, you can always dodge the crowd or social events with a book.