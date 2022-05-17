Hoax bomb threat to Chennai airport lands Tirunelveli boy in jail

CHENNAI: Police arrested a youngster in Tirunelveli who made a hoax bomb threat to the Chennai airport on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Chennai police control room received a phone call in which the caller reportedly said that there was a powerful bomb in the Chennai airport and it would blast within an hour. He also challenged the police to stop the blast if they can. Soon, the airport police and the Central Security force were informed and the entire premise was checked by the bomb squad. Passengers were also asked to appear for extra security checkup.

Later, after confirming that there was no bomb in the airport, the police found it was a hoax call. The airport police registered a case and when they traced the mobile number found that the caller was from Tirunelveli. The airport police informed the Tirunelveli police and with the help of mobile phone signal the caller was identified. Police said that he was mentally challenged and had called using his dad's mobile phone. However, the police arrested him and he is about to be brought to Chennai for further inquiry.