Foundation sets up water treatment facility

CHENNAI: The CEO of Adani Foundation, in the presence of panchayat officials and villagers, inaugurated a reverse osmosis (RO) plant at KR Palayam in Tiruvallur district on Monday.

This plant will provide clean drinking water for KR Palayam, Neithavoyal panchayat in Minjur Block.

The plant was inaugurated by Minjur Panchayat Union chairman Ravi, in the presence of Anil Balakrishnan, CSR Head-South India, Adani Foundation; Jesuraj R, programme manager, Adani Foundation Kattupalli; Neiythavoyal panchayat president Balan; ward members and villagers.

The village has been getting salty ground water. Each family had to pay Rs 30 to purchase 20 litres of water, leading to a monthly expense of Rs 1000 towards drinking water. Thus, the panchayat and local community have for long been requesting for assistance to address the drinking water issue faced by them. Following this, the organisation built the plant with a capacity of 1,000 litres, which will benefit 450 families in the immediate vicinity as well as the neighbouring villages, a statement release from Adani Foundation said.

The release said the RO plant will be handed over to the panchayat for maintenance. A sum of Rs 5 will be charged for every 20 litres of water. The amount will be used by the panchayat for maintaining the plant.