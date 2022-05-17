DVAC nabs taluk surveyor while taking Rs 10k bribe

CHENNAI: A taluk surveyor in Gingee was arrested by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption from Villupuram for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to issue a sub-division of patta on Monday.

The DVAC sleuths said after the complainant applied online for sub-division patta transfer for his land, the accused, Anbumani, Taluk Surveyor, allegedly demanded him to pay up Rs 10,000 to get the job done.

After he approached the DVAC, a trap was laid and the was asked to give the bribe money to Anbumani. When the official was collecting the bribe amount, DVAC sleuths who were hiding in the office caught him red-handed.

He was arrested and further proceedings are on.