Class 9 girl bitten by Cobra dies in Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: A Class 9 girl succumbed to Cobra bite in Sriperumbudur on Tuesday. The deceased Deepa (15) of Panaiyur village in Sriperumbudur, was a school student.

On Monday night, when Deepa was sleeping in her house with her parents, she noticed a snake inside her bedsheet and started to scream. Soon, her father Narayanan attacked the snake with a wooden log and disposed of the dead snake outside the house.

Later, they went to bed and on Tuesday morning the parents noticed Deepa's face got bulged and she was unable to breathe and was in a critical condition. Soon, she was rushed to the Chengalpattu GH, where the doctors declared that Deepa was brought dead.

The Oragadam police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem examination and after inquiry police said that the Deepa had symptoms of snake bite in her thigh. The victim was not aware of the bite due to the deep sleep. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.