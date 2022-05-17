Assess situation, seek assistance: MTC tells conductors on panic button

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation has directed bus conductors to immediately call the Nirbhaya Assistance Centre after assessing the situation thoroughly after a passenger presses the panic button on the bus.

To ensure the safety of the women and children travelling on the buses, the Corporation has installed CCTV cameras along with panic buttons on 500 buses. Each bus will have four panic buttons and three CCTV cameras connected via AI-enabled Mobile Network Video Recorder (MNVR) to the control centre.

“The passengers can press the panic buttons when they face discomfort due to other passengers or women passengers facing a threatening situation. As soon as the panic button is pressed, a warning will be sounded in the control centre along with the video of the bus. The operator will make a decision based on the situation,” an internal circular explained the functioning of the new facility.

The conductor on the bus, after the raising of the alarm, should monitor the situation and call the Nirbhaya Assistance Centre if they require police or medical assistance and file the complaint. “As soon as the complaint is filed, the control centre at the headquarters will take appropriate action,” the circular added.

MTC has installed CCTV cameras and panic buttons on 500 buses as part of the Nirbhaya Safe City Project. The panic button would be installed in over 2,500 buses in the city.

The project’s aim is also to improve passenger safety and security, particularly for women and children by installing CCTV surveillance cameras on the MTC buses, depots and bus terminals.