2 students injured in clash inside college in Royapettah, 3 arrested

CHENNAI: Royapettah police arrested three students of the New College on Peters Road after two fellow students were injured in a group clash inside the college on Monday.

The injured Usama (22) and Abdul Rahim (21) were treated as outpatients at the Government Royapettah Hospital. On information, Royapettah police received a complaint from the victims and inquiries revealed that the clash was over recently-concluded elections inside the college.

Police said that the students who lost the elections allegedly made comments about the winning students at an inter-college event going on at the campus on Monday.

An argument erupted between two groups which ended in a fist-cuff. Police said that the students used wooden logs to attack each other and a video of the clash went viral on social media.

Police have arrested three students in connection with the incident and further investigation is on.