Woman smuggles gold worth Rs 85.93 lakh, arrested at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 85.93 lakh from a passenger at the Chennai airport on Monday.

The Customs on suspicion intercepted a woman passenger aged around 29-years, who arrived from Dubai, on suspicion of carrying gold when she was walking towards the exit via the green channel.

The officials while checking her belongings found a plastic pouch inside her luggage and when they opened it they found it had gold in paste form. Further during her search, the officials found gold in paste concealed inside her clothes.

Gold weighing about 1.915 kgs valued at Rs 85.93 lakh. The gold was seized under the Customs Act and the passenger was arrested for further inquiry.