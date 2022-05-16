WFH techie’s affair ends in arrest for blackmail, extortion

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old techie, who had an affair with a neighbour, has been arrested by Kelambakkam police for extorting 55 sovereigns from her by threatening to release their private photos and videos on social media. Police said that the accused, Kasi Viswanathan of Ashok Nagar, is a married man and worked from home. He allegedly had an affair with his neighbour, also a married woman. Kasi allegedly recorded their private moments on his phone and started extorting cash and gold jewellery by threatening to leak videos on social media. The victim who had given away all her jewels, later confessed the affair and the subsequent loss of valuables to her husband. Based on their complaint, Kelambakkam police registered a case and arrested Kasi after investigation. He was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.